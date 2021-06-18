expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

LASATA: Celebrate southwest Michigan’s great outdoors

By Kim LaSata

Published 1:44 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

June is National Great Outdoors Month, and southwest Michigan is a wonderful place to get out and explore.

As we officially kick off summer next week, and with students on summer break, now is a great time to shut off the electronics, put down the screens and go outside. It is estimated that our children nowadays spend 10 hours a day looking at screens and not enough time in nature.

We know that spending as little as 20 minutes in nature has a tremendous impact on our health, especially when coupled with physical activities. Southwest Michigan is blessed with abundant options for outdoor activities, including hiking and biking trails, miles of freshwater coastline, lakes and rivers to boat and fish, campgrounds, and more.

I recently had the opportunity to visit a few of these family friendly options.

In Cassopolis, I enjoyed attending the ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly opened Stone Lake beach and pier. This multiyear project helped transform an underutilized space into a wonderful gathering place for family fun in the community.

I also had the pleasure of touring the Harbor Country Cabins, in Sawyer. The accommodating cabins and quiet, private location offer guests a rustic retreat without having to travel hours to get there.

For more information on where to go and what to do during Great Outdoors Month and throughout summer, check out michigan.org and michigan.gov/dnr.   

It’s hard to beat summer in southwest Michigan, and there’s no better time to escape the indoors. We’ll see you out there! 

More News

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight

LASATA: Celebrate southwest Michigan’s great outdoors

KAUFMANN: Get outside and play this June!

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Dowagiac

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight

Cass County

Man involved in Dowagiac murder sentenced to 26-50 years in prison

Cassopolis

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract

Dowagiac

Community rebuilds Little Free Library dedicated to late sister following vandalism incidents

News

Niles bicycle shop to host Pride Ride

Buchanan

Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to resume in-person meetings July 1

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,002 cases, 19,598 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man, daughter injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H eliminates participation fee

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces new Jobs NOW hotline

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces state will open to full capacity on June 22

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department to host corn and sausage roast fundraiser

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers to host fundraiser for cancer patients

Berrien County

Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health take first step toward creating new health system

Cassopolis

Local law enforcement hosts Bike with a Cop event in Cassopolis

Cass County

As residents begin summer construction projects, county urges them to take preventative steps against erosion

News

Local EAA chapter to host 34th pancake breakfast fly-in

News

Monday night music coming to The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,830 cases, 19,578 deaths

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon tying ceremony for Diva’s Fashion and More

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 11-16