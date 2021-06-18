expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Help protect voting rights

By Submitted

Published 12:40 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

I served 20 years in the U.S. Army helping protect democracy.  Today, our democracy is threatened by Republican-controlled legislatures in many states, including Michigan.

Some proposed voter suppression laws would impede voting, especially for lower-income individuals and people of color by:

  • Reducing ballot drop box locations
  • Banning prepaid postage on absentee ballot applications
  • Prohibiting the Secretary of State from mailing absentee ballot applications
  • Giving partisan challengers stronger protections than poll workers, lengthening voting lines and enabling more improper challenges

Some legislatures are proposing laws that enable partisan legislators to overturn election results.

A recent statement by 100 scholars of democratic processes highlighted principles required for survival of democracy: Elections must be fairly administered and free of manipulation; All qualified citizens must have unhindered, equal voting rights; and Political parties, candidates, and supporters must accept and acknowledge the legitimacy of legally certified election outcomes.

Republican legislators indicate voter suppression laws ensure elections are free of fraud.  The New York Times contacted multiple Republican and Democratic election officials after the 2020 election.  All individuals contacted indicated there were no irregularities affecting the election outcome.

Two federally proposed laws would help prevent the attacks on our democracy by anti-voting laws.

“For the People Act” authorizes a number of voter protections: Automatically registering people to vote; Mandating more than two weeks of early voting; Facilitating voting-by-mail; Expanding absentee ballot drop boxes; and Restoring the voting rights of former felons.

The “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” restores the 1965 Voting Rights Act requiring states with a history of discrimination to get federal approval for new voting laws.

We must demand state legislators pass laws that make it easier, not harder, to vote; and we must urge our US Senators to safeguard elections by approving the “For the People Act” and “John Lewis Voting Rights Act.”

 

Ken Peterson

Buchanan

More News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Help protect voting rights

Man involved in Dowagiac murder sentenced to 26-50 years in prison

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Man involved in Dowagiac murder sentenced to 26-50 years in prison

Cassopolis

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract

Dowagiac

Community rebuilds Little Free Library dedicated to late sister following vandalism incidents

News

Niles bicycle shop to host Pride Ride

Buchanan

Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to resume in-person meetings July 1

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,002 cases, 19,598 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man, daughter injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H eliminates participation fee

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces new Jobs NOW hotline

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces state will open to full capacity on June 22

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department to host corn and sausage roast fundraiser

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers to host fundraiser for cancer patients

Berrien County

Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health take first step toward creating new health system

Cassopolis

Local law enforcement hosts Bike with a Cop event in Cassopolis

Cass County

As residents begin summer construction projects, county urges them to take preventative steps against erosion

News

Local EAA chapter to host 34th pancake breakfast fly-in

News

Monday night music coming to The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,830 cases, 19,578 deaths

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon tying ceremony for Diva’s Fashion and More

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 11-16

Edwardsburg

May, M-62 intersection to get new design

News

Niles history mural coming to downtown parking lot