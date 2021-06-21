expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

By Staff Report

Published 5:27 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

NILES — Niles police are searching for information regarding a shooting that took place June 13 within city limits.

According to Niles Police Captain Kevin Kosten, police were called to the 700 block of Poplar Street in the city of Niles around 2 p.m. June 13 on reports of shots fired. After officers arrived on scene, they received a call from the hospital reporting an 18-year-old male victim had sustained two non-life-threatening bullet wounds.

At this time, no arrests have been made, though Kosten said police have identified a suspect in the case. Kosten said police have not received much cooperation in the case and encouraged the public to reach out to police with any information.

“We are looking for any information that might help us in our investigation,” Kosten said.

Residents can contact detectives at (269) 683-4040.

More News

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

Diamond Lake Triathlon set to return July 17

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

News

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event

News

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church partners to host inaugural Juneteenth festival

Berrien County

Indiana man sentenced to 180 days for stealing catalytic converters

Berrien County

Homeless man gets jail time for assaulting police officer

Berrien County

Some southwest Michigan residents still without power, cleaning up damage following Sunday storm

Berrien County

SMC, LMC among nine community colleges to receive state grants for students enrolled in Futures for Frontliners, Michigan Reconnect programs

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan sees severe storms overnight

News

Niles Police Logs: June 10-15

Cass County

Aircraft crash sends Indiana man to hospital

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man ejected from vehicle in Howard Township

Berrien County

Michigan stepping up speed enforcement during regional traffic safety campaign

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Dowagiac

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight