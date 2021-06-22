Dowagiac earns academic all-state for 17th straight year

DOWAGIAC — For the 17th consecutive year, the Dowagiac softball team has earned Division 2 Academic All-State from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

Also earning academic all-state were Niles in Division 2 and Buchanan in Division 3.

Additionally, Dowagiac senior Anna Dobberstein earned individual Division 2 Academic All-State.

Niles had four players — Alexis Rauch, Bailey Bickel, Hannah Northcutt and Chevelle Jaynes — earn individual academic honors.

Buchanan’s Sophia Lozmack and Brooke Atkinson were named Division 3 Academic All-State as individuals.

Golf

The Dowagiac boys golf team earned Division 3 Academic All-State from the Michigan interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.