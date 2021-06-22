expand
June 23, 2021

Jane Copping, of South Haven

By Submitted

Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

June 1, 1933 — June 20, 2021

Jane Keevers Goldwood Copping, 88, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was born June 1,1933, to Keevers and Marguerite (Oliver) Goldwood in Plainwell, Michigan. Jane graduated from Plainwell High School with the Class of 1951 as valedictorian. She went on to receive her bachelor of arts degree, organ major, with honors in music from Western Michigan University, followed by a master’s degree in Orff Pedagogy from Oakland University.

Jane married Robert Copping on Sept. 1, 1955, at Western Michigan University’s Kanley Memorial Chapel. They shared 65 years of marriage before her passing. She taught in Niles, Romeo and Rochester Hills Michigan; Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Idar Oberstein Germany. After retiring, Jane briefly taught English in Kosice, Slovakia and was a substitute teacher in South Haven.

Jane was cheerful, positive, persevering and relentless, in spite of many years of health challenges. She loved her family, international travel, boating, and music.

The SHOUT organization was an important part of her life. She was the SHOUT Treasurer and managed the flowers on the drawbridge for nearly 20 years, originally carrying milk jugs full of water for the flowers. Jane actively participated in SHOUT projects such as The Annual Cottage Walk. She and her husband Bob were Grand Marshalls of the Fourth of July Parade in South Haven.

Jane is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Copping; children, Chris (Lynette) Copping, of Rockford, Michigan, Mark Alan (Cristy) Copping, of Monroe, Michigan, and Robin (Mike) Copping Raimo, of Wrigleyville; brother, Jon Goldwood, of Plainwell, Michigan; and grandchildren, Matthew and Lauren Copping.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, Michigan 49090. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kurt Stiansen and Pastor Craig Massey officiating. A reception will take place Outdoors/Indoors following at the South Haven Yacht Club from 4 to 6 p.m. Jane will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s honor to the SHOUT Bridge Flowers Fund at P.O. Box 986 South Haven, Michigan 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at FilbrandtFFH.com.

The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven (269) 637-0333.

