Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

MASON TOWNSHIP — A Niles woman was injured in a two-car accident at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Initial investigation shows that Rebecca Geister, 42, of Niles, began to cross the intersection when Regan Barrington, 18, of Bronson, failed to stop as required. Barrington entered the intersection and struck Geister’s vehicle.

Geister was transported from the scene to Elkhart General Hospital for minor injuries.

Cody Rubly, 21, of Quincy, Michigan, was riding in the car with Barrington.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ontwa-Edwardsburg Police Department, Porter Fire and Edwardsburg Ambulance. Alcohol and narcotics were not factors in the crash. Seatbelts were worn by all parties involved.

The crash remains under investigation.