June 22, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

By Submitted

Published 9:26 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

CASS COUNTY — Cass County youth took a trip back to the 1960s at an event hosted by the Cass District Library.

Last week, the Cass District Library hosted tie-dye workshops at its Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Howard and Mason/Union branches. For the events, area children were able to create their own tie-dye T-shirts with help from library staff.

The library hosts regular events for both children and adults. For a full schedule, visit cassdistrictlibrary.org. (Submitted photos)

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

Diamond Lake Triathlon set to return July 17

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

