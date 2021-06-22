expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Sandra Conrad, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Aug. 30, 1949 — June 19, 2021

Sandra Conrad, 71, of Dowagiac, passed away at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Sandra was born on Aug. 30, 1949, to the late Gordon and Evelyn (Tinker) Myrkle in Van Buren County, Michigan. After graduating from high school Sandra went on to attend Western Michigan University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. On July 31, 1971, Sandra wed Larry Conrad and together they had two children, Andrew and Kristie.

Sandra was a substitute teacher for the Dowagiac Union School district for many years but her main job in life was being a homemaker. She loved to knit, sew and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Myrkle.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Larry Conrad, of Dowagiac; children, Andrew (Annie) Conrad, of Niles, and Kristie (Andrew) Lootens, of Texas City, Texas; and three grandchildren.

Sandra’s family will be remembering her with a celebration of life at a later date where they will celebrate Sandra’s wonderful life and share their lifetime of memories.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Nancy Shelton, of Decatur

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Education

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

Education

Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

Cassopolis

Former Cassopolis village trustee dies at age 85

Business

Lavender U-pick farm opens for season in Niles

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

News

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event