expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Wendell L. Reed, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

June 26, 1939 — June 19, 2021

Wendell L. Reed, 81, of Decatur, passed away after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family at his home on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Wendell was born June 26, 1939, in Stannards, New York, to Harry and Phyllis Reed. He and his family moved to Michigan when he was a young child. He began his schooling at Lee School in Decatur and he graduated from Decatur High School Class of 1957. He served in the United States Army and he was honorably discharged in 1964. After his military service, he made a career in law enforcement, working for the Dowagiac Police Dept., Niles Township Police Dept., and Seven Trees Security until his retirement in 2011. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he loved hunting and being outdoors, and in his later years, enjoyed wood working in his shop.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Christine; his sister, Marilyn (Marvin) Christensen; his step-sons, Kyle (Jamie) Mead and Kevin (Ashley) Mead; his daughters, Tracy and Terri Reed; seven step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Brodie.

He was preceded in death by infant twin sons, David and Douglas; his brother, John Monroe; his sister, Bonnie Jean Lane; and his parents.

Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of SW Michigan, hospiceswmi.org. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at newellchapel.com.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Nancy Shelton, of Decatur

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Education

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

Education

Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

Cassopolis

Former Cassopolis village trustee dies at age 85

Business

Lavender U-pick farm opens for season in Niles

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

News

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event