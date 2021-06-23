expand
The Brandywine girls tennis team earned Division 4 Academic All-State from the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association. (Leader file photo)

Brandywine tennis earns Division 4 Academic All-State

By Scott Novak

NILES — The Brandywine girls tennis team has earned Division 4 Academic All-State honors, according to Coach Joe Marazita.

The Bobcats, led by Mari Allen, Hannah Earles, Abbie Hubbard, Tressa Hullinger and Brandywine valedictorian Morgan Horvath, all with perfect 4.0 GPAs, received the honor from the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.

“Coach [Rich] Robbins and myself are very proud of this team’s accomplishments on and off the courts, especially with all the COVID protocols they had to follow,” Marazita said. “Morgan is the 13th valedictorian to have played tennis for our program, and we are also extremely proud of her for this outstanding achievement.”

To earn academic all-state, a team must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher. Brandywine’s team GPA was 3.72.

The Bobcats were 14-1 this past season and won their eighth consecutive BCS Athletic Conference championship. Brandywine also won the Division 4 regional title and advances to the state finals, where it finished 13th overall.

 

