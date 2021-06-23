expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,927 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,677 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 893,756 COVID-19 cases and 19,664 related deaths. As of Friday, 60.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Nancy Shelton, of Decatur

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Education

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

Education

Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

Cassopolis

Former Cassopolis village trustee dies at age 85

Business

Lavender U-pick farm opens for season in Niles

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

News

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event