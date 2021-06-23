Hoover, Glavin, Ostrander named first-team all-state

NILES — A trio of area players earned first-team all-state, the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association announced over the weekend.

Edwardsburg’s Connor Ostrander was selected as an infielder on the Division 2 team, while Buchanan’s Matthew Hoover and Drew Glavin were named as a pitcher and an infielder on the Division 3 squad.

Niles’ Cade Vota was a second-team selection in Division 2, while Buchanan’s Jack Branch and Murphy Wegner were second-team picks in Division 3, along with Brandywine’s Gabe Gouin and Jamier Palmer.

Wegner was selected as a catcher, Branch and Gouin as an outfielders and Palmer as an infielder.

In order to be named all-state, each player had to earn all-district and all-region honors.

Ostrander hit .533 for the Eddies with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs. Vota hit .415 with 13 doubles and 25 RBIs.

Also earning all-district honors for the Eddies were Landon Mikel (.333), Logan McColley (.337), A.J. Obren (6-1, .875 ERA) and Jake Robinson (8-1, 1.69 ERA).

Jadon Hainey (.407) and Jude Abbadessa (.425/8-1, 1.296 ERA) earned all-district for the Vikings.

Hoover was 8-1 for the Bucks with an ERA of 0.29 during the regular season. Glavin hit .431 with six doubles, a triple and 29 RBIs. Branch hit .485 with seven doubles, two triples and 37 RBIs.

Wegner hit .369 with nine doubles, two triples and 32 RBIs. Gouin hit .386 with 11 doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs. Palmer hit .438 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 29 RBIs.

Barrier was 10-2 with an and ERA of 1.32.

Also earning all-district for the Bucks were Cade Preissing (.347) and Macoy West (.389). Earning all-district for the Bobcats were Kendall Chrismon (.370), Owen Hulett (.333) and Jakob Luczowski (.456).

Division 2 All-State

First Team

Infield

Conner Ostrander, Edwardsburg

Second Team

Catcher

Cade Vota, Niles

Division 3

First Team

Pitcher

Matthew Hoover, Buchanan

Infield

Drew Glavin, Buchanan

Second Team

Infield

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Outfield

Jack Branch, Buchanan

Gabe Gouin, Brandywine

Catcher

Murphy Wegner, Buchanan

Honorable Mention

Cam Barrier, Brandywine