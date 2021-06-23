expand
June 23, 2021

Nancy Shelton, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Sept. 27, 1941 — May 16, 2021

Nancy Ann Shelton, 79, of Decatur, died peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

She was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to LeRoy and Katherine Hoover. She married B.P. “Bill” Shelton November 21, 1959 in Bell Flower, California. He survives.

Family and friends will gather for a Going Home Celebration Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in New Day Church, 416 W. Pleasant Street, Watervliet, Michigan. Mrs. Shelton’s remains will be laid to rest in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

