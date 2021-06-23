expand
June 23, 2021

Niles senior Sydney Skarbek was a first-team All-BCS soccer selection. (Leader file photo)

Philip, Skarbek first-team All-BCS soccer selections

By Staff Report

Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

NILES — Seniors Scotland Philip, of Buchanan, and Sydney Skarbek, of Niles, were named first-team All-BCS Athletic Conference in girls soccer.

Conference co-champion South Haven dominated the squad with five selections, while co-champion Comstock and third-place Lake Michigan Catholic and Michigan Lutheran all had three selections.

Brandywine’s Bailey Senff and Vivian Fahey, along with Niles’ Kamryn Patteron and Shelby Haboush, were honorable mention selections. Hailey Jonatzke, of Buchanan, was also an honorable mention pick.

 

Buchanan senior Scotland Philip was a first-team All-BCS soccer selection. (Leader file photo)

All-BCS Soccer

First Team

Scotland Philip, Buchanan

Kayla Berg, Comstock

Lydia Kruis, Comstock

Litzy Ramirez, Comstock

Maya DeYoung-Foster, Comstock

Maggie Tidey, Lake Michigan Catholic

Hattie Latham, Lake Michigan Catholic

• Claire Jollay, Lake Michigan Catholic

Ellie Primerano, Michigan Lutheran

Autumn McCune, Michigan Lutheran

Evie Claire, Michigan Lutheran

Sydney Skarbek, Niles

Tania Villegas, South Haven

Bianca Gonzalez, South Haven

Aleenah Keh, South Haven

Daisey Thomas, South Haven

Lucy Ryan, South Haven

 

Honorable Mention

Jessy Siliva, Berrien Springs

Jade Kittleson, Berrien Springs

Bailey Senff, Brandywine

Vivian Fahey, Brandywine

Lily Badger, Bridgman

Olivia Tomlin, Bridgman

Hailey Jonatzke, Buchanan

Leslie Ramirez Comstock

Natalie DeYoung-Foster, Comstock

• Summer Beavers, Comstock

Yaneli Aranda, Covert

Grace Howard, Lake Michigan Catholic

Chloe Mills, Lake Michigan Catholic

Nyhila Durham, New Buffalo

Sophia DeOliveira, New Buffalo

Kesley Corkran, New Buffalo

Kamryn Patterson, Niles

Shelby Haboush, Niles

Jina Patel, South Haven

• Denotes goalkeeper

 

Finals Standings

Comstock 9-1

South Haven 9-1

Lake Michigan Catholic 8-1-1

Michigan Lutheran 7-2-1

Niles 6-4

New Buffalo 5-5

Bridgman 4-6

Brandywine 2-8

Berrien Springs 2-8

Buchanan 2-8

Covert 0-10

