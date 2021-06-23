Two arrested following Ontwa Township drug bust

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — Two individuals have been arrested following a drug bust in Ontwa Township.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant in the 70000 block of Oak Drive in Ontwa Township.

Upon further investigation, detectives detained two individuals inside the residence. During the search of the residence, detectives located methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and ecstasy. A 36-year-old male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. A 35-year-old female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and outstanding felony warrants.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Assisting with the search warrant was the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the sheriff’s office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.