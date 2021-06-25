Niles nonprofit excited to see live events return to Michiana

NILES – With all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted in Michigan on Tuesday, live events, indoors and out, are given the greenlight to return to a pre-2020 normal.

Paul Klimson, chief operating officer of The Roadie Clinic, 205 E. Main St., Niles, has colleagues out in the field again doing the behind the scenes work once again to make large scale performances seem like a breeze for audience members.

Klimson, and wife, Courtney, chief executive officer of The Roadie Clinic, moved to Niles from New York City just after the pandemic had arrived. Their mission was to renovate 205 E. Main Street and bring respite to the mental and emotional strains that the roadie life can leave professionals with over time. The two also run their own production company, Theory One Productions.

Paul’s career in the industry has been built over 20 years working with artists like John Legend and Justin Timberlake.

Throughout the pandemic as other states around the U.S. have loosened COVID-19 mandates, the Klimsons have seen the industry begin to reawaken after the long break that started March 2020.

“It’s starting to feel real,” Paul said.

Over what he calls “the break,” he said a few productions were hosted that he worked. Some of the gigs included were recorded special performances, like iHeart Radio’s festival, and television productions.

“It was a tiny fraction of what a normal year looks like,” he said.

Other states, like Texas, relaxed COVID-19 mandates earlier than Michigan.

“I’ve seen a ton of my national colleagues back on [tour] buses, most of that is because country music can play a lot of southern venues that opened immediately,” Paul said.

Country music artist Miranda Lambert began performing in front of live audiences in April.

“At the end of the day, you have to get ack out there and see how things react,” he said. “It’s tough being the first in. People were doing it safely with the knowledge they had at the time.”

There are live events and performances “waking up” around the country slowly. Paul said the west coast, especially California, where much of the entertainment industry workers are in unions, will likely be the last to return to arenas and stages.

“Personally, we have shows booked as soon as next week and all of August, and most of September,” Paul said.

He sees more events being booked in southern, warmer states first. Outdoor venues are able to be booked with more certainty and predicts tours will return later in the year, as they require more certainty to coordinate multiple venues and teams to stage the shows.

In Niles, Paul has been involved in performances at The NODE.

“It’s interesting to see who comes out,” he said.

Third Thursdays and Open Mics have started up in the space.

“The first Third Thursday we had 70 people out there. The next one, about 200 people passed through,” Paul said. “A lot of local fare coming down, people eating out of boxes and bags.”

The most recent Third Thursday, in June, featured The Toona’s, a band composed of high school students.

He noted the energy as people were able to gather outdoors again. The energy is something that has helped feed his more than two-decade career in live events.

“That [night] was packed. People were dancing and lots of drinks coming from around the corner,” Paul said. “It was fun to see things live and that there was a direction here.”