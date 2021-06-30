expand
July 2, 2021

Two involved in head-on collision

By Staff Report

Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Two cars were involved in a head-on collision in Porter Township Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a two-car crash near the intersection of US 12 and South River Road in Porter Township. The crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Initial investigation shows that a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Bielak, of White Pigeon, began to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone. An eastbound vehicle driven by Jake Rigginbottom, of Harbert, Michigan struck Bielaks vehicle head-on. Rigginbottom and Bielak were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, deputies said. Bielak was taken to Three Rivers Hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Porter Fire/EMS.

