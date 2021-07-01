45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday following a search warrant on Miller Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

While executing the search warrant, the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team located a large amount of crack cocaine, crack cocaine manufacturing paraphernalia and evidence of crack cocaine sales.

The man, whose name is withheld pending arraignment, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug house and manufacturing.

The investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info