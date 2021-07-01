expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend

By Submitted

Published 10:19 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

DOWAGIAC – From barbecues to cooling off by the pool to scenic firework shows, the Fourth of July often means a fun-filled day for families across the U.S.

However, patriotic fun can quickly take a devastating turn if proper safety precautions are not deployed.

Local physicians with Ascension Borgess want to remind individuals of firework safety precautions and what to do if an injury occurs.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

“It’s important to be proactive about fireworks safety. We see the most burn injuries during the summer months when fireworks are being used for holidays like the Fourth of July,” said Mark Miller, medical director at Ascension Borgess Hospital. “Using common sense and taking safety precautions can help prevent tragedy on what should be a fun day for the entire family.”

Fireworks-related injuries can affect the entire family; sparklers, commonly used by children, burn at 2,000 degrees.

Miller recommended residents follow these tips for fireworks safety this Fourth of July:

  • Point fireworks away from you and occupied areas, even when they aren’t lit.
    • Do not let young children use sparklers and closely monitor older children’s use.
    • Keep a water source nearby in case of fire and accidents. Understand “stop, drop and roll.”
    • Only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use, and carefully follow manufacturer’s instructions.
    • Do not use drugs or alcohol while lighting off fireworks.
    • Never hold lit fireworks in your hands.
    • Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
    • Wear protective eye-wear.

The emergency room is still the safest place to receive care for serious firework-related injuries and burns. If one experiences a firework-related injury or burn, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

For more information contact Miller at (269) 352-3636.

More News

Niles offering sports physicals

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Phillip Harvey Jr., of Vandalia

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room

Berrien County

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 28-30

Brandywine Education

Familiar face to lead Brandywine athletics

Cass County

Two involved in head-on collision

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School Honor Roll

Brandywine HS

Stratton retires after 17 years at Brandywine

Cass County

Area shelters ask residents to take steps to protect pets during Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

Berrien County

Regional power companies pull together during summer storms

Cass County

Cass County Problem Solving Courts host summer celebration

Business

Mobile Cocktail Car opens for business in Cassopolis

News

Niles Public Safety Director talks cannabis festival contingencies

Brandywine Education

Brandywine schools launch pop-up library

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,433 cases, 19,744 deaths