expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

By Staff Report

Published 2:15 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

NILES – Details released on Thursday afternoon about the first Niles Cannabis Festival band lineup revealed a mix of local and regional acts.

The July 31 event’s stage will have hosts Max Tidey, of the Drop Comedy Club in South Bend, and Freddie Miller, also known as “Freddie the Stoner” from The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Music begins at 10:30 a.m. with Bethany & Low, followed by Anival Fausto Band at noon. Next up is Brendan Monroe’s first set at 1:30 p.m., with a second set beginning at 6 p.m. At 3 p.m., Big Papa and the Wayward Children take the stage, with The Crown Jewels – A Tribute to Queen closing out the event from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The festival will also feature seven area cannabis dispensaries, five food trucks and 20 plus vendors, according to organizer Mel Spencely.

There will be a VIP area, two cannabis consumption tents, a misting area, photo booth, game area, WIFI and three ATMs available.

There will be 10-minute presentations for each dispensary between bands to educate and talk, Spencely said.

There will also be a magician walking around the festival, a sanitation station and a dance off competition.

For ticket and event information, visit FloatPresents.com.

More News

Niles offering sports physicals

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Phillip Harvey Jr., of Vandalia

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room

Berrien County

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 28-30

Brandywine Education

Familiar face to lead Brandywine athletics

Cass County

Two involved in head-on collision

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School Honor Roll

Brandywine HS

Stratton retires after 17 years at Brandywine

Cass County

Area shelters ask residents to take steps to protect pets during Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

Berrien County

Regional power companies pull together during summer storms

Cass County

Cass County Problem Solving Courts host summer celebration

Business

Mobile Cocktail Car opens for business in Cassopolis

News

Niles Public Safety Director talks cannabis festival contingencies

Brandywine Education

Brandywine schools launch pop-up library

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,433 cases, 19,744 deaths