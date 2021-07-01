expand
July 2, 2021

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

By Christina Clark

Published 2:46 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

NILES – On Thursday afternoon, the Berrien County Health Department confirmed the Chalet of Niles, 911 S. Third St., Niles, is currently dealing with “a few cases” of COVID-19.

“It is undetermined if this is designated as an outbreak at this time,” said BCHD Communications Manager Gillian Conrad.

An outbreak is defined as two or more cases connected with a common exposure point.

The Chalet of Niles is a nursing and rehabilitation center.

Conrad said the facility is following all of the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which she said includes limiting visitors for a time period.

“Protection of our community’s most vulnerable remains a top priority for the department, so the BCHD continues to provide ongoing infection prevention and control technical assistance to the long-term care facilities in our area, as well as providing COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and facility residents,” Conrad said.

The Chalet of Niles could not be reached for comment.

