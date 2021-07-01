Niles offering sports physicals

NILES — The Niles Athletic Department is offering sports physicals for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

All athletes must have a physical on file in order to practice or participate in sports.

Physicals will be hosted on the following dates:

July 28 — 11 a.m. for high school athletes

Aug. 2 — 12:30 p.m. for high school athletes

Aug. 9 — 12:30 p.m. for high school athletes

Aug. 17 — 2 p.m. for middle school athletes

Physicals will be given at the Niles Athletic Office. The cost to participate in Niles athletics is $50 per year, which includes the a free physical.

Cost is $25 for middle school students. Cost is $30 for an athlete not with Niles athletics.

Parents are urged to fill out the physical form prior to the date of physicals. Forms can be accessed at nilesathletics.com under the tab for forms, or by picking up a form at the high school office from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.