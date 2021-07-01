Phillip Harvey Jr., of Vandalia

Oct. 14, 1955 — June 28, 2021

Phillip H. “Skeet” Harvey Jr., 65, of Vandalia, died peacefully Monday evening, June 28, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Oct. 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Phillip and Jayneth Harvey, Sr. He married Wanda Jean Penister Nov. 21, 1993, in Vandalia, Michigan.

Harvey was the love of Wanda’s life. He was an awesome, loving father and grandfather. Skeet touched the lives of a lot of student’s and teacher’s working at the Cassopolis schools. Many students still remember him decades later. Skeet loved being on his pontoon boat on Paradise Lake.

Skeet will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Wanda Harvey, of Vandalia; one daughter, Michelle Ward, of New Mexico; three sons, C.J. (Brooke) Ward, of Cassopolis; Daniel (Tyreta) Ward, of Niles, Caprice Jackson of Elkhart; six granddaughters, Jada Ward, Laila Ward, Nala Ward, Maliah Ward, Amirah Lee, Skyy Ward; three grandsons, Malachi Ward, Trey Ward, Zyan Ward; two brothers, Harold Nelson of Vandalia, Jerome (Carla) Nelson, of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Diane Nelson; and one brother, Angelo Wilkes.

Family and friends will gather Monday, July 5, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Skeet be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.