Cass District Library hosts pillow craft workshop

CASSOPOLIS — Last week, Cass County residents were able to bring a smiling avocado to life.

Last week, the Cass District Library hosted an avocado pillow workshop at its Howard Branch. For the event, participants stuffed their own pillows, shaped like avocados.

This week, various Cass District Library branches are hosting stuffed animal workshops.

The cost is $5, with limited spaces available. Monday, workshops will be hosted at 1 p.m. at Mason/Union Branch and 3 p.m. at the main branch. Thursday, workshops will be hosted at 1 p.m. at the Howard branch and 3 p.m. at the Edwardsburg branch. Preregistration is required by either visiting any library branch or by calling (574) 314-6454 ext. 113. (Photos courtesy of the Cass District Library)