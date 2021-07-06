expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

Golf outings help raise money for athletics

By Staff Report

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

BUCHANAN — The 14th annual Buck Open and the Dowagiac soccer and wrestling Big Hole Golf Scramble both will be held in August to help raise money for area athletics.

The Buck Open will be Aug. 2 at Orchard Hills Country Club in Buchanan. Registration will begin at noon, with golf beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and awards will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $75 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and the awards dinner. There will be a longest drive contest for both men and women, a closest to the pin contest, $5 mulligans (one per golfer) and a 50/50 raffle.

Sponsorship packages are also available:

Big Buck Exclusive — $600

  • Exclusive hole sponsorship
  • Recognition in program
  • One foursome

Buck Sponsor — $425

  • Hole sponsorship
  • Recognition in program
  • One foursome

Team Sponsor — $350

  • Recognition in program
  • One foursome

Hole Sponsor — $150

  • Hole sponsorship
  • Recognition in program

Merchandise Sponsor

  • Donation of gift certificate or merchandise to be used at prizes (minimum of $25 value)

Checks should be made payable to BHS Athletics. They may be sent to Buchanan Community Schools, attn: Athletic Department 401 W. Chicago St. Buchanan, MI 49107.

For more information, email Mark Frey at mfrey@buchananschools.com or Ryan Frontczak at rfrontczak@buchananschools.com.

Across county lines, the Big Hole Golf Scramble will support Dowagiac athletics.

The outing will be Aug. 29 at Spruce Ridge Golf Club. The event will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $60 per person (four per team), which includes lunch after the round is finished.

There will be prizes given for:

  • Closest to the pin
  • Longest drive
  • 50/50 drawing
  • $20 team skins
  • $20 mulligans

Hole sponsorships are also available:

Silver — $100

Name on flag

Gold — $200

Name on flag and golf banner

Platinum — $500

Name on flag, larger name on golf banner and a team entry

Checks should be made out to Dowagiac schools.

For more information, contact Mike Williams at (269) 357-5122 or email at mwilliams@dowagiacschools.org.

 

More News

Sister Lakes Fire Department’s Fourth of July Bigfoot Parade, BBQ fundraiser raises $12,000

New marketing reps prepared to help Berrien, Cass County advertisers

Kaye A. Jones, of Dowagiac

William Joseph Ross, of Dowagiac

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Fire Department’s Fourth of July Bigfoot Parade, BBQ fundraiser raises $12,000

Berrien County

New marketing reps prepared to help Berrien, Cass County advertisers

Business

Sunset Coast Provisions opens in Cassopolis

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Cass County

Cass District Library hosts pillow craft workshop

News

Friday fireworks draw Niles community together

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Fire Department hosts annual corn, sausage roast

News

Niles Police Log: June 24-30

Cass County

Mason Township man injured in hit-and-run

Cass County

South Bend woman killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Sewer manhole in Cassopolis overflows

News

PHOTO STORY: Dirt bike procession rolls through downtown Niles in honor of fallen motocross rider

Education

Edwardsburg student places third in national Microsoft Office competition

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

Cass County

Cass County commissioners pass hyperconverged infrastructure project

Cass County

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room