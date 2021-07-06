Niles Police Log: June 24-30

June 24

12:07 a.m. – N. 15th/Broadway, suspicious person

3:56 a.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

5:22 a.m. – 500 block N. Third, larceny

6:39 a.m. – 100 block N. Lincoln, property destruction accident

7:20 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance

7:29 a.m. – 800 block Nieb, assault and battery

7:34 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, breaking and entering

7:56 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop

8:12 a.m. – 500 block Hawthorne, missing person

8:42 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, disturbance

10:19 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, disturbance

11:59 a.m. – N. Fifth/Cass, property destruction accident

1:18 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop

1:40 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

1:44 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

2:15 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

2:45 p.m. – 200 block Cass, threat

3:31 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

3:43 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, trespass

4:04 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

4:56 p.m. – Grant/S. State, traffic stop

9:40 p.m. – 17th/Taft, traffic stop

10:08 p.m. – 500 block Cedar, unwanted person

10:52 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:11 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 15th, traffic stop

11:54 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

June 25

12:15 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

12:25 a.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop

12:34 a.m. – Broadway/N. Ninth, traffic stop

12:53 a.m. – N. Front/Cass, traffic stop

12:59 a.m. – 500 block N. Front, arrest

1:28 a.m. – 500 block Cedar, public peace/harassment

2:46 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:12 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

7:38 a.m. – Parkway, traffic

9:39 a.m. – S. Third/Fort, property destruction accident

10:25 a.m. – Gettysburg/S. Lincoln, animal

10:45 a.m. – 900 block Sassafras, suspicious vehicle

11:55 a.m. – 900 block S. Third, fraud

2:36 p.m. – 500 block Cedar, breaking and entering

3:43 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, obstruction of justice/warrant

6:52 p.m. – 1900 block E. Main, violation of controlled substance act

9:01 p.m. – Cherry/S. Fifth, larceny

9:21 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop

9:31 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, traffic stop

9:31 p.m. – S. 11th/Maple, traffic stop

9:46 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious situation

10:12 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

10:22 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

11:37 p.m. – Fort/Bond, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:52 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft

June 26

1:30 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, suspicious vehicle

1:37 a.m. – 1500 block Hickory, suspicious situation

1:38 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

2:51 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:39 a.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop

9:13 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, attempt to locate

9:52 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic stop

10:03 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop

10:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident

11:26 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

12:55 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:01 p.m. – Fort/S. Ninth, traffic stop

3:04 p.m. – 800 block Cass, shots fired

3:18 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, alarm-burglary/others

3:19 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:38 p.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, suspicious situation

4:22 p.m. – 1600 block Oak, runaway

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:09 p.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others

7:36 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, traffic stop

7:59 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, assault and battery

8:16 p.m. – Fort/S. 13th, traffic

11:41 p.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop

11:59 p.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop

June 17

12:18 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

12:20 a.m. – 300 block Pokagon, larceny

12:32 a.m. – 600 block N. 16th, gun shots

1 a.m. – S. Lincoln, larceny

3:20 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, assault and battery

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:41 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, disturbance

3:40 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, found property

4:11 p.m. – 1000 block Cass, breaking and entering

4:29 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:12 p.m. – E. Main/S. 15th, traffic stop

7:14 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

7:36 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny

7:41 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, disturbance

8:16 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny

8:38 p.m. – Grant/N. Fairview, suspicious person

8:42 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, fight

10:53 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation

June 28

12:49 a.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop

1:04 a.m. – M. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

2:59 a.m. – Korn/Buron, disturbance

4:31 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, unwanted person

7:53 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, malicious destruction of property

8:51 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, property destruction accident

10:14 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:42 a.m. – 400 block Fort, malicious destruction of property

11:23 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, malicious destruction of property

11:35 a.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, property destruction accident

12 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

3:04 p.m. – 500 block Meadow, trespass

3:43 p.m. – 500 block S. Third, larceny

3:51 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

3:52 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, trespass

4:12 p.m. – 1300 block Eagle, violation of controlled substance act

5:17 p.m. – 200 block E. Main, fraud

6:09 p.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, harassment

6:41 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

6:59 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, traffic stop

7:05 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, breaking and entering

7:23 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, assault and battery

7:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

8:43 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, abandoned vehicle

9:38 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop

11:30 p.m. – S. Third, suspicious vehicle

11:45 p.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop

11:46 p.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop

June 29

12:04 a.m. – N. Second, traffic stop

12:18 a.m. – S. Ninth/Beaver, traffic stop

12:19 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

12:37 a.m. – N. 15th/Cedar, traffic stop

1 a.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, peace officer

1:52 a.m. – 600 block S. St. Joseph, breaking and entering

5:39 a.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, unwanted person

5:57 a.m. – 1600 block Terminal, alarm-bank/business-hold up

7:31 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident

7:57 a.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

8:54 a.m. – 900 block Broadwway, animal

10:24 a.m. – 600 block Poplar, animal

11:14 a.m. – E. Main/Oak, property destruction accident

11:29 a.m. – 1600 block Howard, unwanted person

1:44 p.m. – 300 block Broadway, threat

2:03 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, unwanted person

2:33 p.m. – Wayne/N. 11th, traffic stop

2:37 p.m. – 500 block Superior, missing person

2:50 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop

3:02 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, civil dispute

3:11 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, property destruction accident

3:14 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

3:34 p.m. – 200 block Cass, trespass

3:49 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, abandoned vehicle

3:55 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop

3:55 p.m. – 900 block Burns, property destruction accident

4:22 p.m. – N. Sixth/Cass, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:59 p.m. – E. Main/Broadway, animal

5:21 p.m. – Ferry/N. 11th, traffic stop

5:32 p.m. – 600 block Chicago, suspicious situation

5:49 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, traffic stop

6:04 p.m. – 1200 block E. Main, larceny

6:47 p.m. – 800 block E. Main, property destruction accident

7:36 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, assault and battery

8:05 p.m. – 300 block S. Third, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:06 p.m. – E. Main/N. Eighth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

9:33 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, unwanted person

10:01 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, disturbance

10:26 p.m. – 100 block SIlverbrook, disturbance

June 30

2:47 a.m. – 600 block Platt, suspicious situation

3:15 a.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic stop

3:17 a.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, larceny

4:08 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation

5:40 a.m. – 1600 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others

6:57 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

8:15 a.m. – 500 block Superior, missing person

9:29 a.m. – 500 block Laurel, larceny

11:18 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, attempt to locate

11:23 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, unwanted person

12:26 p.m. – 1400 block Silverbrook, traffic stop

12:53 p.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, traffic stop

1:25 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, noise

3:12 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

3:22 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, disturbance

5:04 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, traffic stop

5:22 p.m. – 799 block Clay, animal

5:23 p.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:23 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, assault and battery

7:05 p.m. – 900 block E. Main, suspicious person

7:22 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, disturbance

7:23 p.m. – 200 block S. Fifth, disturbance

7:51 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

7:53 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

8:17 p.m. – 700 block N. Second, suspicious situation

9:47 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

10:47 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, fireworks

10:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cass, traffic stop

11:28 p.m. – Superior/S. Third, traffic stop

11:54 p.m. – S. Third/Superior, traffic stop