PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Fire Department hosts annual corn, sausage roast

DOWAGIAC — Before Fourth of July fireworks took to the skies last weekend, Dowagiac community members came together to support an area agency.

Friday, the Dowagiac Fire Department, 302 Wolf St., Dowagiac, hosted its annual corn and sausage roast fundraiser. The event featured a cook-out meal, a bounce house for children and tours of fire department equipment and facilities.

The open donation event collected funds to support the fire department. In the past, funds have gone toward better equipment and community education events. (Leader photos/SARAH CULTON)