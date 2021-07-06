expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

South Bend woman killed in Pokagon Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 8:34 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — A South Bend woman was killed and an Edwardsburg family was injured in a Fourth of July crash in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 4:26 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to investigate a crash involving two motor vehicles. The crash occurred on M-51 south of Crystal Springs Road in Pokagon Township.

According to the investigation, the two vehicles collided head-on while on M-51. Denise Lamb, 43, of South Bend, was southbound when she swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle head-on. James Karasek, 26, of Edwardsburg was northbound when he was struck by Lamb. Also in Karasek’s vehicle were Gina Karasek, 27, of Edwardsburg, and 1-year-old James Karasek.

James Sr. and Gina Karasek sustained injuries from the crash and were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. The 1-year-old child was not injured in the crash but was also transported to the hospital.

Lamb died from her injuries at the scene.

This case remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash, according to deputies. Seat belts were worn by all occupants.

Assisting agencies on scene were Pokagon Township Fire Department, PrideCare, SMCAS, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Trues Towing.

More News

South Bend woman killed in Pokagon Township crash

Sewer manhole in Cassopolis overflows

Fans, riders ‘grateful’ to experience 48th annual RedBud National

PHOTO GALLERY: RedBud fans return to Buchanan

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

South Bend woman killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Sewer manhole in Cassopolis overflows

News

PHOTO STORY: Dirt bike procession rolls through downtown Niles in honor of fallen motocross rider

Education

Edwardsburg student places third in national Microsoft Office competition

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

Cass County

Cass County commissioners pass hyperconverged infrastructure project

Cass County

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room

Berrien County

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 28-30

Brandywine Education

Familiar face to lead Brandywine athletics

Cass County

Two involved in head-on collision

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School Honor Roll

Brandywine HS

Stratton retires after 17 years at Brandywine

Cass County

Area shelters ask residents to take steps to protect pets during Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event