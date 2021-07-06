expand
July 6, 2021

Sunset Coast Provisions opens in Cassopolis

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A new business has planted its roots in the Cassopolis community.

At 4:20 p.m. Friday — a nod to the unofficial marijuana holiday 4/20 — Sunset Coast Provisions, 980 E. State St., Cassopolis, opened its doors to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Sunset Coast Provisions is the first retail provisioning center of Highway Horticulture, a Michigan-based vertically integrated cannabis company.

“Our team can’t wait to introduce the unique Sunset Coast retail experience to both locals and visitors who share our love of the Michigan coastline and the belief that cannabis is an amazing plant that can add immensely to the enjoyment of life,” said Highway Horticulture and Sunset Coast Provisions co-founder Nick Sayers. “We want to provide the relaxed, down-to-earth environment and positivity of Midwestern lake life with easy-going, friendly and knowledgeable service for all of our guests from the cannabis-curious to cannabis connoisseurs.”

The Cassopolis building is currently laid out to have retail in the front section and a cultivation operation in the back. Eventually, the company plans to open a consumption lounge on the property.

Sayers and Peter Bobeck, co-founder, said they decided Cassopolis was the right space to grow their business after analyzing the Michigan cannabis market.

“Cassopolis is a great central location, but there’s also just a lot of great momentum [in Cassopolis],” Bobeck said. “We want to be a part of that.”

During its grand opening event, company cofounders presented Cassopolis-based nonprofit Helping Hands of Cass County, an organization that offers emergency services, food, clothing, medicine and household essentials to families and individuals who need assistance throughout Cass County, with a $5,000 donation. According to Sunset Coast representatives, the donation is just the beginning of its community giveaway initiative.

“We want to be really entangled with the community. It’s more than just the financial commitment and donating. We also want to donate our time,” Sayers said. “We care deeply about the well-being of our communities and are grateful to be able to support Helping Hands in its crucial work that touches so many in Cass County.”

A Cassopolis native, co-owner J.J. Smith said he is happy to see Sunset Coast give back to the community.

“This is a small community, but it is very tight-knit,” he said. “We just want to give back in any way we can.”

All involved in Sunset Coast have high hopes for its future.

“We hope to have a long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship with Cassopolis,” Bobeck said.

“We are here for the long game,” Sayers added. “We are excited to be a part of the community.”

Sunset Coast is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

