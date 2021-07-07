expand
July 8, 2021

Registration open for Echo Summer Classic

By Staff Report

Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Sports Complex is hosting the Echo Summer Classic Aug. 28-29.

Registration is now open for teams in several divisions:

9U-10U boys and girls

Registration fee — $695

11U-12U boys and girls

Registration fee — $795

13U-15U boys and girls

Registration fee — $895

Member Club Program pricing

9U-10U — $495; 11U-12U — $595; 13U-15U — $695

Champions and finalists are awarded in 11U-15U age groups. Deadline to enter is July 25.

To register, go to edwardsburgsportscomplex.org.

