July 9, 2021

Elois Henry, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:03 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

Aug. 28, 1925 — July 7, 2021

Elois M. Henry, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Timbers of Cass County.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 9, at noon, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Pastor James Dunn officiating. Burial will follow and South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Elois online may do so at clarkch.com.

Elois was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Lapanto, Arkansas to Lester and Ada Smith. She later moved to Dowagiac where she built her home and raised her family. She worked for Heddons and then Creative Foam for many years before her retirement. Elois was known as a feisty, strong and independent person who had a good heart. Her faith in God was important to her. Elois enjoyed the simple things in life, she loved being at home and sitting on her porch enjoying the outdoors. Most of all she loved being surrounded by her friends and family.

Elois is survived by her son, Steven Pierce; grandchildren, Kristen Pierce, Kurt Pierce and Erica McMillen; step-children Dewayne (Marie) Henry and their family; and good friend and caretaker, Diane Beardslee.

Elois was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ada Smith; son, Roger pierce; and all of her siblings.

