LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was sent to the hospital following a Thursday crash in LaGrange Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his deputies are investigating a personal injury crash that occurred on Dailey Road and Mathews Street in LaGrange Township around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies reported that a vehicle driven by Ashley Light, 30, of Edwardsburg, along with two juveniles, was northbound on Dailey Road when a vehicle, driven by Nalia Morgado, 71, of Dowagiac, disregarded the stop sign on Mathews Street causing both vehicles to collide.

Morgado, was transported to Borgess Lee Hospital for her injuries. Light and her children were treated and released at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and seatbelts were worn, deputies said.

Assisting on the scene was Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Cassopolis Fire, Wayne Township Fire, Pride Care Ambulance, True’s Towing and Keene’s Towing.