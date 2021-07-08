expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

By Submitted

Published 3:30 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan launched its new collaborative platform for advocacy, giving the people of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties the ability to learn about advocacy opportunities and act on them with easy-to-use communication tools that let politicians know what their constituents want.

United Way is also proud to announce its first advocacy success this year. UWSM and its advocates called on state legislators to support the proposal to expand funding for the Great Start Readiness Program. On June 30, the school aid budget passed the Michigan House and Senate that includes expanded funding for the GSRP, putting 22,000 left-out kids into high-quality preschool.

The new advocacy platform is incorporated into the UWSM website at uwsm.org/advocate. The provider is the world’s leading technology company for civic participation and stakeholder engagement and has empowered millions of advocates to make over 27 million connections with elected officials.

“The premise of the platform is simple,” said Jennifer Tomshack, UWSM communications manager. “Everyday citizens don’t know who their elected officials are, how to contact them, or even what crucial decisions are being made. This system is a mobile- and social-centric platform that allows people to speak up on issues important to them in order to effect change. Through the system, individuals can email or tweet their support of public policy to their representatives. They also have the ability to learn of and share real-life stories, told by UWSM, of people in our community who experience first-hand the impact of those policies.’

UWSM launched its advocacy department in 2020 with Heather Cole, Director of Advocacy and Public Innovation, as its head.

“We’re so excited to create more ways for all of our neighbors to advocate for change in our community,” Cole said. “Our goal is to help connect our community’s voices and stories to the policy decisions that affect us all and make it easier for people to raise awareness about causes they care about.”

UWSM strives to be a catalyst for change by mobilizing the power of communities, officials said. Through public-policy advocacy, the nonprofit is working to achieve systems-level change in the areas of health, education, and financial stability — with focus on ALICE households (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.

For more information about UWSM’s advocacy agenda or to sign up for Advocacy Action Alerts, visit uwsm.org/advocate.

More News

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to launch Rock the Block Summer Concert Series

News

Niles District Library kicks off virtual archaeology lecture series

Business

PHOTO STORY: Niles Homegrown Market hosts successful inaugural event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 30-July 6

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art to host second Art in The Park exhibition

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Big Truck Day

Berrien County

Berrien County acting health officer gives optimistic COVID-19 update

Business

Cassopolis woman turns pandemic hobby into bakery business

Cass County

Cass Area Artists to host second Cass County Regional Gallery exhibit

News

Niles Township swears in fire chief

Buchanan

10-year-olds to host fundraiser for RAM

Cassopolis

Parent raises concerns about safety at Cassopolis Middle School

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: June 21-28

Berrien County

Area agencies see increase in traffic citations over the Fourth of July weekend

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 895,395 cases, 19,775 deaths

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Fire Department’s Fourth of July Bigfoot Parade, BBQ fundraiser raises $12,000

Berrien County

New marketing reps prepared to help Berrien, Cass County advertisers

Business

Sunset Coast Provisions opens in Cassopolis