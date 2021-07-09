Edwardsburg All-Stars finish third

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Girls 7/8 Machine Pitch All-Stars recently took third place overall out of nine teams from District 2 and 15 in Three Rivers. The Lady Eddies outscored their opponents in nine games by total runs 74-41.

