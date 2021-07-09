expand
July 9, 2021

Edwardsburg VFW Post to host corn, sausage roast

By Sarah Culton

Published 7:55 am Friday, July 9, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — This month, Edwardsburg residents will be able to enjoy a cookout while giving back to area veterans.

Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, the Edwardsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 69946 M-62, Edwardsburg, will host a corn and sausage roast fundraiser. The all-you-can-eat fundraiser is $10 per person and will feature corn, sausage and sides.

Event representative Frank Kujawa said the event would feature family fun and games all day long.

“It will be a good time,” Kujawa said.

The food will be served in the VFW’s banquet hall, and guests will be able to dine outdoors or inside. Kujawa said servers would be wearing gloves and masks to help protect guests as the community continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will be a very safe environment,” he said. “We also are handicap accessible, so everyone can participate.”

The Edwardsburg VFW has hosted the corn and sausage roast annually for more than two decades. Typically, the event raises between $1,500 and $2,000, which Kujawa goes to support the post’s operating costs as well supporting some of its community projects. Some of the ways the post supports the community is through donations to the schools, the Miss Edwardsburg Scholarship Pageant and more.

“We sponsor this event, but the community makes it a win,” Kujawa said. “We give back to the community because they bring in this money to support us.”

Kujawa said the corn and sausage roast is supported not only by post members, but the auxiliary and Veterans Helping Veterans.

“We all try to work together,” he said. “We are dedicated to our veterans.”

Kujawa said he would encourage the community to come out and support the post and its veterans during the July 17 event.

“If you support the veterans, you support the community,” Kujawa said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.”

