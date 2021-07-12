Cassopolis man injured in motorcycle crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis man was injured in a weekend motorcycle crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a motorcycle crash on M-51 near Crystal Springs Road in Pokagon Township around 2:08 p.m. Saturday.

Initial investigation shows that a motorcycle operated by Jason H. Todd, 47, of Cassopolis, was southbound on M-51 north of Crystal Springs Road when he crashed. Upon leaving the roadway, Todd struck a phone utility box along the side of the road.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, according to police.

Todd was transported from the scene to Lakeland Hospital, St. Joseph for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Todd was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Assisting on the scene were Pokagon Twp. Fire, Pride Care Ambulance and Pokagon Tribal Police.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.