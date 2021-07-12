Kenneth Weed, of Buchanan

Aug. 18, 1937 — July 7, 2021

Kenneth Weed, 83, of Buchanan, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

He was born to Mildred (Spalding) and Robert Weed on Aug. 18, 1937, in Dowagiac. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School, and joined the US Marines. He was in the country’s service from 1960 until his honorable discharge on Aug. 9, 1962. Kenneth worked as a janitor for the Buchanan School System as well as Clarks in Buchanan. Ken was a lively and infectiously happy individual; he brought smiles to all he encountered.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Lisa Weed, of Buchanan, Pam Weed, of Florida. He is preceded in death by both parents, Mildred (Spalding) and Robert Weed; wife, Linda Marie (Mayhew); and son, Rodney Weed.

Donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online Condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.