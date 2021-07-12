Michael K. Grove, of Alpharetta, Georgia

Sept. 13, 1966 — June 27, 2021

Michael K. Grove, 54, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from a massive heart event.

Michael was born on Sept. 13, 1966, in Pawpaw, Michigan to the late Kenneth Grove and Colleen Springsteen Brosnan.

In 1985, Michael graduated from Dowagiac High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. He received his Bachelor’s in Computer Information Systems from Ferris State University in 1989 and went on to receive his master’s in computer information systems from North Central College in 1995.

Michael will be remembered as the guy who washed and detailed his cars multiple times each week, someone who was energetic, and, most of all, a dedicated husband and father. He was married to the love of his life, Mary, and was blessed with two sons: Matthew and Michael. He also loved his boxer, “Miley,” who was rescued from Atlanta Boxer Rescue on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Michael enjoyed being active and had a love for the outdoors. He was a great mentor to his sons serving as coach and being in attendance to their youth baseball games. Other joys include taking long walks with Mary and “Miley,” hiking, riding his eBike, pickleball and corn hole. His most recent adventure was working alongside Michael and Madison at their new home to help guide them on how to care for their yard.

Michael was not only giving of his time and talents to others, but he was also a “foodie” – always looking for the best and newest restaurants in Alpharetta and Metro Atlanta to share an afternoon or evening with Mary together. His home office showcased his full collection of CityScape Legos that were self-constructed. The past 23 years of Michael’s career was dedicated to US Bank and Elavon in Minneapolis, Kansas City. His portfolio also included the likes of Harris Bank of Chicago and First Card of Chicago to name a few. Michael is preceded in death by John Brosnan, Kenneth and Virginia Grove, Arthur and Grace Hatch Springsteen, John and Marie Grove, Henry Springsteen, Randy Grove, Judge Joseph C. and Lola Keefe, and Michael Davis.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Mary Keefe Grove; sons, Matthew and Michael (fiancé, Madison Giles); boxer, “Miley”; mother, Colleen Brosnan; sisters, Paula Brewton (David) and Michelle Moyer (Bob); sister in law, Kathryn Keefe Davis; nieces, Kylie Brewton, Jordan Moyer, and Elizabeth Moyer; nephews, Tyler Brewton and Luke Moyer; aunts and uncles, Bruce and Ada Springsteen, Kathleen Grove Modigell, Ron and Jeanie Modigell Grove; a very special, personal friend, Lisa Mittelstadt; and his extended family of friends from Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Houston, Atlanta, Dowagiac, and St. Joseph, Michigan.

Services have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076.

“Grief never ends… but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love.”

Friends and family join us for a memory gathering to celebrate Michael’s life from 1 to 4 p.m. July 25 at 52090 Bronsnan Rooad, Dowagiac. Donate to a charity of your choice.