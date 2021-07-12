Niles Police Log: July 1-7
July 1
12:04 a.m. – S. Third, violation of controlled substance act
12:10 a.m. – N. Fifth/Eagle, traffic stop
2:05 a.m. – Birch/Madison, suspicious person
2:39 a.m. – N. Front/Marmont, traffic stop
2:57 a.m. – Gettysburg/S. Lincoln, suspicious person
3:17 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, motor vehicle theft
5:41 a.m. – 1600 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others
6:38 a.m. – 700 block Cass, civil dispute
7:31 a.m. – N. Third/ E. Main, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:14 a.m. – 1100 block Marion, found property
9:25 a.m. – 700 block Chicago, traffic stop
9:36 a.m. – 1600 block Chicago, traffic stop
10:48 a.m. – S. Ninth/Vernon, hit and run/operating while intoxicating/driving while license suspended
11:44 a.m. – N. Eighth/Vine, traffic stop
12:17 p.m. – 1600 block Chicago, traffic stop
12:45 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
1:29 p.m. – 1000 block N. Fourth, larceny
1:42 p.m. – 500 block Howard, assault and battery
1:55 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
2:21 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN inspection
2:21 p.m. – N. Second/E. Main, traffic stop
2:32 p.m. – 600 block N. 16th, fraud
2:46 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
3:05 p.m. – N. Seventh, fraud
3:07 p.m. – E. Main, larceny
3:12 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
4:47 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
5:45 p.m. – 200 block N. 17th, traffic stop
5:57 p.m. – 200 block N. Seventh, traffic
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:37 p.m. – N. 10th/Cedar, noise
7:32 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, harassment
7:40 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. main, traffic
9:17 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:48 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious situation
10:28 p.m. – 500 block Oak, unwanted person
10:56 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, traffic stop
10:57 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, traffic stop
11:04 p.m. – N. Fourth/Sycamore, traffic stop
11:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/James, traffic stop
11:45 p.m. – N. Sixth/Wayne, traffic stop
July 2
12 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
12:10 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
2:18 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop
2:22 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop
10:23 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others
12:12 p.m. – N. Second/Cass, animal
12:29 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious person
12:48 p.m. – E. Main/N. Fourth, traffic stop
1:22 p.m. – 500 block N. 13th, noise
3:11 p.m. – 200 block Fort, utility
4:03 p.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, traffic stop
4:08 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, threat
4:20 p.m. – 1400 block N. Tenth, littering
5:06 p.m. – 500 block Howard, assault and battery
6:43 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:03 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:24 p.m. – Eagle/N. 17th, traffic stop
8:35 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
8:47 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
9:41 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheridan, traffic stop
July 3
12:01 a.m. – 800 block Grant, fraud
12:02 a.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, noise
12:39 a.m. – N. Fourth/Cedar, noise
12:56 a.m. – N. Fourth/Cedar, traffic stop
4:24 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop
7 a.m. – N. 15th/Lake, traffic stop
10:19 a.m. – 100 block S. St. Joseph, larceny
11:50 a.m. – Wayne/N. 11th, traffic stop
12:16 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, arrest
12:30 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, domestic violence
1:45 p.m. – 400 block Cedar, assault and battery
3:11 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious person
3:24 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:29 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
6:34 p.m. – Lake/N. 12th, traffic
6:58 p.m. – S. 13th/Hickory, traffic stop
7:43 p.m. – S. Third/Carefree, traffic stop
8:11 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
8:31 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, traffic stop
9:12 p.m. – 400 block Fort, trespass
9:29 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop
9:39 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, suspicious vehicle
10:41 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation
11:14 p.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop
11:30 p.m. – S. 11th/Lambert, traffic
July 4
12:21 a.m. – S. Third/Maple, fireworks
12:59 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
1:14 a.m. – N. 13th/Sheffield, fireworks
3:22 a.m. – Superior/S. 11th, traffic stop
4:08 a.m. – N. Second/E. Main, suspicious person
5:09 a.m. – 300 block Broadway, breaking and entering – occupied
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:27 a.m. – Broadway/N. Second, traffic stop
11:03 a.m. – Lake/N. 10th, traffic stop
11:23 a.m. – W. Main/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
11:24 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others
11:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:47 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, found property
1:58 p.m. – 600 block Platt, malicious destruction of property
3:03 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop
4:03 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop
8:14 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:51 p.m. – 1400 block N. 11th, fireworks
9:16 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, fireworks
9:39 p.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
10:07 p.m. – 1000 block Lake, fireworks
10:22 p.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, unwanted person
11:56 p.m. – 100 block S. Fourth, unwanted person
July 5
12:33 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, fireworks
12:38 a.m. – Regent/N. 12th, fireworks
12:43 a.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
12:47 a.m. – N. 15th/Regent, traffic stop
12:58 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, unwanted person
1:43 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, alarm-bank/business-hold up
3:20 a.m. – 800 block Brown, fireworks
5:40 a.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, larceny
6:14 a.m. – S. Third/Broadway, suspicious person
7:38 a.m. – 1500 block N. Fifth, disturbance
9:17 a.m. – 700 block Clay, motor vehicle theft
9:34 a.m. – 500 block Cedar, disturbance
10:28 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop
10:28 a.m. – 500 block N. 17th, malicious destruction of property
12:42 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, unwanted person
1:20 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute
1:55 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
2:47 p.m. – S. 11th, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:33 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, malicious destruction of property
8:13 p.m. – 500 block Howard, assault and battery
11:10 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop
11:14 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance
11:21 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
11:55 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
July 6
1:12 a.m. – Forest/Vann, fireworks
3:25 a.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
4:18 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4:41 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wur, traffic stop
7:43 a.m. – Maple/S. 11th, traffic stop
8:19 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
8:41 a.m. – N. 15th/Howard, found property
11:45 a.m. – 400 block Grant, unwanted person
11:50 a.m. – E. Main/W. Main, animal
12:25 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic
1:13 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance
1:24 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, malicous destruction of property
1:57 p.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, traffic stop
2:04 p.m. – N. 11th/Lake, traffic stop
2:25 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan, N. Phillip, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
3:03 p.m. – 400 block W. Main, alarm-burglary/others
3:25 p.m. – 1600 block Lake, violation of controlled substance act
3:52 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop
3:54 p.m. – River, trespass
5:20 p.m. – E. Main/N. Fifth, traffic
5:41 p.m. – 500 block Broadway, property destruction accident
6:25 p.m. – 300 block N> 17th, suspicious situation
7:14 p.m. – N. 17th/Ferry, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop
8:17 p.m. – 1100 block Silverbrook, fight
9:06 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, breaking and entering
9:41 p.m. – 1400 block Broadway, suspicious person
9:51 p.m. – N. 18th/Ferry, traffic stop
10:11 p.m. – 1100 block Lake, assault and battery
11:58 p.m. – 1300 block Broadway, resisting and obstructing police
July 7
2:19 a.m. – 1100 block N. 10th, fight
3:40 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others
5:06 a.m. – 300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others
6:48 a.m. – 600 block N. 15th, noise
9:57 a.m. – 1600 block Lake, larceny
10:24 a.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, harassment
10:44 a.m. – 800 block Nieb, larceny
1:09 p.m. – Sycamore, suspicious person
1:10 p.m. – Lake/N. 15th, traffic stop
1:58 p.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, weapons offense
3:35 p.m. – 700 block Poplar, disturbance
4:36 p.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, public peace/harassment
5:04 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, violation of controlled substance act
11:06 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, threat
11:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant