expand
Ad Spot

July 12, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

By Christina Clark

Published 1:01 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

NILES – This weekend, the area in front of the Niles Amphitheater was filled with dancers meeting with one another and laughing as they coordinated moves. Minor injuries occurred only occasionally, as the silliness took over the coordination. The dance seemed to resume as soon as musicians on stage started picking their next tune.

Families and friends, those from strollers to wheelchairs, were not deterred by the cooler, wetter weather over the weekend as the Niles Bluegrass Festival hosted by the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles. Tunes traveled across the St. Joseph river into the surrounding neighborhoods as fiddles, banjos, guitars, harmonicas, basses and more filled the atmosphere with the southern spirit of bluegrass.

After approval on May 23 by the Niles City Council, the event was able to move forward into its planning phases. Just over a month later, the club’s organizers, including Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles President Josh Sitar, and members Tom Majerek and TJ Martin, had wrangled 13 bands to take the stage over four days. The parking lot at Riverfront Park was filled with food, craft and apparel vendors. Lines grew for elephant ears and dancing lasted into the evenings.

Sitarz was happy with how the festival went this year.

“It could always go better, but I was not expecting the turnout that we had,” he said.

He said he was not sure if people were ready to gather after a year of COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, and the weather was rainy off and on throughout the weekend. Despite that, Sitarz said the festival captured a steady crowd all four days.

“I put a lot of hard work into [the festival]. I worked 106 hours right before the festival and did the event. It felt really good to see everyone have a good time and see it pay off,” Sitarz said.

He made it a point to listen to a few of the bands’ sets and enjoy them while he helped run the festival.

It gave him the time to start making a list of things he hopes to bring to the next events.

“I think the biggest thing we have to figure out is that we had a great crowd come down, but it was separated from the vendors and the music,” Sitarz said. “We need to do something to bring them back [together].”

This years’ planning process went more smoothly than the anticipated one for 2020’s canceled festival, as well.

“We want to do something good for the city and community and have people having a good time,” Sitarz said. “I think the city is for that too.”

He and the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles area already looking forward to their next event in August, Riverfest, and to next year’s Niles Bluegrass Festival.

“We’ve already been planning,” Sitarz said. “We put the Bluegrass Festival on a fast track, because we had a month to plan it. Most of the vendors at Bluegrass have already planned for Riverfest.”
The Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles will be hosting Riverfest with a carnival Aug. 5-8 at Niles’ Riverfront Park and Plym Park. More information can be found at the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles’ Facebook page.

More News

Kenneth Weed, of Buchanan

Pamela Jean Wright, of Niles

Robin Richardson, of Galien

Scott Trout, of Dowagiac

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host recruitment workshop

Berrien County

Motor carrier officers to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

Business

Diamond Lake Orchard expanding into wine

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in motorcycle crash

News

Niles Police Log: July 1-7

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison following home invasion

Cass County

Following June trial, Cassopolis man gets prison for firearms charges

Dowagiac

One year after COVID hiatus, Fitch Camp makes triumphant return

Cass County

Three arrested on drug charges in Marcellus

Cass County

Indiana man sentenced to prison following Cassopolis car theft attempt

News

PHOTO STORY: Bluegrass Festival begins again in Niles

Cass County

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg VFW Post to host corn, sausage roast

Business

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to launch Rock the Block Summer Concert Series