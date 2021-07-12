Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Three teenagers were injured in a Saturday crash in Porter Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 7:35 p.m. Saturday, his office was called to investigate a single vehicle personal injury crash. The crash occurred on M-40 Highway, north of Teasdale Lake Road, in Porter Township.

Investigation shows that a 17-year-old Three Rivers resident was traveling southbound and went off the road. She then over corrected, colliding with an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn landing on its roof. Also in the vehicle were an 18-year-old Chicago resident and a 15-year-old Three Rivers resident.

The passengers were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was airlifted to South Bend Memorial for her injuries sustained in the crash. Seat belts do not appear to have been used in the crash. Deputies said intoxicating substances may have been a factor.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by SEPSA Fire and EMS, Newberg Fire and EMS, and Medflight.