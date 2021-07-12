expand
Ad Spot

July 12, 2021

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 3:21 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Three teenagers were injured in a Saturday crash in Porter Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 7:35 p.m. Saturday, his office was called to investigate a single vehicle personal injury crash. The crash occurred on M-40 Highway, north of Teasdale Lake Road, in Porter Township.

Investigation shows that a 17-year-old Three Rivers resident was traveling southbound and went off the road. She then over corrected, colliding with an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn landing on its roof. Also in the vehicle were an 18-year-old Chicago resident and a 15-year-old Three Rivers resident.

The passengers were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was airlifted to South Bend Memorial for her injuries sustained in the crash. Seat belts do not appear to have been used in the crash. Deputies said intoxicating substances may have been a factor.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by SEPSA Fire and EMS, Newberg Fire and EMS, and Medflight.

More News

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Kenneth Weed, of Buchanan

Pamela Jean Wright, of Niles

Robin Richardson, of Galien

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host recruitment workshop

Berrien County

Motor carrier officers to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

Business

Diamond Lake Orchard expanding into wine

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in motorcycle crash

News

Niles Police Log: July 1-7

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison following home invasion

Cass County

Following June trial, Cassopolis man gets prison for firearms charges

Dowagiac

One year after COVID hiatus, Fitch Camp makes triumphant return

Cass County

Three arrested on drug charges in Marcellus

Cass County

Indiana man sentenced to prison following Cassopolis car theft attempt

News

PHOTO STORY: Bluegrass Festival begins again in Niles

Cass County

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg VFW Post to host corn, sausage roast

Business

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach