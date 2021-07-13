expand
July 15, 2021

Blossomland Soccer results: June 30-July 11

By Staff Report

Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Blossomland Soccer League

Results June 30-July 11

Wednesday, June 30

Tornados 5, Cassopolis FC 1

Goals: Tornados — Jimmelle Ramkissoon, Kirstian Gecaj Frazier trikos, Kyle Peteros (2); Cassopolis — Kiambu Gary

 

Velociraptors 4, Cyclones 1

Goals: Velociraptors — Nico DiPinto, Riley Mortensen, Mat Motolko, own goals; Cyclones — Paulito Gallegos

 

Thursday, July 1

RFA Legends 7, hop Station 1

Goals: Hop Station — Hunter Guthrie; Legends — Nathan Johnson, Adrian Jimenez, Sean Galloway, Grenan Roth (2), Evan Couldriet, Kyle McEuen

 

Pathfinders 2, Pumas 1

Goals: Pumas — Garrett Deakin; Pathfinders — Brad Callahan, Evan McCullough

 

SJK Premier 3, P&R FC 2

Goals: Premier — Kevin Kay, Jordan Matthews, Dylan Etheridge; P&R — Patrick Tovar, Justin Brown

 

Wednesday, July 7

Cassopolis FC 1, Pumas 1

Goals: Cassopolis — Jaren Waldschmidt; Pumas — Brad O’Chap

 

Thursday, July 8

SJK Blau 1, Cyclones 1

Goals: Blau — Nick Pulz; Cyclones — Paulito Gallegos

 

Sunday, July 11

Cassopolis FC 11, SJK Premier 1

Goals: Cassopolis — Jaren Waldschmidt, Lane Francis, Ben Cochran, Kiambu Gary (2), Brett Williams (2); Premier — Jordan Matthews

 

RFA Legends 6, P&R FC 0

Goals: Legends — James Freisinger, Cole Galloway, Austin Haire, own goal, Kyle McEuen, Tyler Schroeder

 

Tornados 6, Velociraptors 0

Goals: Tornados — Nate Rose, Pablo Martinez, Riley Smith (2), Enoch Tsibu-Beckson, Colin Smithberger

 

Hop Station 2, Pumas 1

Goals: Pumas — Oscar Sandoval; Hop Station — Manuel Garcia (2)

