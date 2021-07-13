expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Reid Francis Memorial Invitational Race to take place July 24

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Diamond Lake Yacht Club recently announced the return of the Michiana Inter Lake MC Regatta to be hosted on July 24 at Diamond Lake. The regatta will feature the top MC sailors from five lakes in Michiana: Birch, Corey, Eagle, Indian and Diamond Lake.

This event is dedicated to Reid Francis, a long time Michiana resident and sailor. In April 2020, Reid lost his long battle with cancer and this invitational race is to be held in his memory. Reid was a strong racing competitor, a member and instructor of sailing at Diamond Lake Yacht Club. Two of his sons, Austin and Lane, who were nearly electrocuted last summer, are healthy enough to be racing in the event.

The Inter Lake Regatta was established in the early 1980s and has featured a competition of the area’s top sailors. This year, it will be a daylong event consisting of three races on Saturday, July 24th, 2021. The first race begins at 10 a.m., followed by the second and third races and ending with the awards immediately after the last race on the DLYC shoreline. Diamond Lake Yacht Club is located at 21269 Shore Acres Road, Cassopolis.

Spectators are welcome to watch the races by boat on the edges of the course or on land near the yacht club.

For More Information on the details of the event, contact Bruce Cassady at cassady@cpind.com or Jim Ward jrwardcolumbus@aol.com  or DLYC Commodore John Seidl seidlj@ymail.com.

To reserve space on a boat or box lunch at DLYC please contact: Jackie Comeau jcmgm@aol.com

A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 25.

More News

UPDATE: Niles Inn fire ‘suspicious in nature’

Firefighters fighting second blaze this year at Niles Inn

New Sister Lakes business aims to offer inclusive, unique camping experience

Powerlifting championship set for Saturday in Niles

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Niles Inn fire ‘suspicious in nature’

News

Firefighters fighting second blaze this year at Niles Inn

Dowagiac

New Sister Lakes business aims to offer inclusive, unique camping experience

Buchanan

Buchanan approves event to celebrate local Olympian

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: July 5-12

Berrien County

Michigan Works! awarded $2 million grant to train workers in southwest Michigan

Cass County

MSU 4-H and Corteva Agriscience announce pollinator project

Berrien County

Tri-County Head Start recognizes employees

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 7-12

News

South Bend director films movie inside Niles funeral home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council extends Elks Trail grant deadline

News

Niles City Council adopts master plan

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners discuss social district, DDA

Cassopolis

Reid Francis Memorial Invitational Race to take place July 24

Education

Edwardsburg hires new primary school principal

Cassopolis

Resident to dive into Paradise Lake history

Dowagiac

Steve’s Run moves back to downtown Dowagiac Oct. 9

Buchanan

Two 10-year-olds raise money for Buchanan nonprofit

Dowagiac

Dowagiac church to host book discussion

Cassopolis

Cassopolis student named to dean’s list at Miami University

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer