Buchanan approves event to celebrate local Olympian

BUCHANAN — Buchanan commissioners Monday gave a shout out to Buchanan’s own Hannah Roberts, who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics at the end of July.

Commissioners approved three actions related to her Olympic journey: the hanging of a banner downtown this month, the showing of Roberts’ Olympic debut on a big screen at the Common and paying for that telecast.

City Manager Heather Grace reported that Randy Hendrixson, of DPM Events, has arranged to show Roberts’ race on the big screen at the Common from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. July 31 Hendrixson has received permission from NBC to show the broadcast and commissioners agreed to let him use the Common and pay the $935 fee NBC is charging.

“We wish Hannah good luck officially from the city,” Mayor Sean Denison said. “I commend her for carrying herself with grace in representing the city and the country.”

Roberts, 19, is a Buchanan native and 2019 Buchanan High School graduate. She will be competing in the BMX freestyle, which is included in the Olympics for the first time. She was named to the U.S. team in February after winning three world cup events between 2019 and 2020, as well two world championships and a Pan American gold medal.