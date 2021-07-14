expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Calvin “Cal” Jordan, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Calvin “Cal” Earl Jordan, 85, of Niles, passed away at home on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Cal was born on January 6, 1936, to the late Albert and Lavena (Crackle) Jordan, in Rector Arkansas. He graduated from high school, married, and had children while also working for Clark Equipment. Cal stayed at Clark’s until they closed and a short time later, he found himself at AM General where he stayed until his retirement. While at AM General Cal was the head of the UAW Bargaining group who negotiated contracts.
Fishing, sports (especially the Cardinals and Notre Dame), and Willie Nelson were some of Cal’s hobbies, but nothing trumped his hunting time and his family time. Cal was the dad who coached all of his kids sports and when they went on to other sports he continued to coach because he liked it so much. His grandchildren were always the bright spot in his day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Levena Jordan; wife, Rita (Watkins) Jordan; son, Keith Jordan; and sister, Sue Freeze.
Cal is survived by his children, James “Jim” (Kristina) Jordan of Georgia, Melissa (Bruce Robinson) Merritt of Georgia, Teri Milam of Missouri, and Ricky (Linda) Payne of Arkansas; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Perea of Missouri; and many extended family members and close friends.

More News

UPDATE: Niles Inn fire ‘suspicious in nature’

Firefighters fighting second blaze this year at Niles Inn

New Sister Lakes business aims to offer inclusive, unique camping experience

Powerlifting championship set for Saturday in Niles

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Niles Inn fire ‘suspicious in nature’

News

Firefighters fighting second blaze this year at Niles Inn

Dowagiac

New Sister Lakes business aims to offer inclusive, unique camping experience

Buchanan

Buchanan approves event to celebrate local Olympian

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: July 5-12

Berrien County

Michigan Works! awarded $2 million grant to train workers in southwest Michigan

Cass County

MSU 4-H and Corteva Agriscience announce pollinator project

Berrien County

Tri-County Head Start recognizes employees

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 7-12

News

South Bend director films movie inside Niles funeral home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council extends Elks Trail grant deadline

News

Niles City Council adopts master plan

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners discuss social district, DDA

Cassopolis

Reid Francis Memorial Invitational Race to take place July 24

Education

Edwardsburg hires new primary school principal

Cassopolis

Resident to dive into Paradise Lake history

Dowagiac

Steve’s Run moves back to downtown Dowagiac Oct. 9

Buchanan

Two 10-year-olds raise money for Buchanan nonprofit

Dowagiac

Dowagiac church to host book discussion

Cassopolis

Cassopolis student named to dean’s list at Miami University

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer