Niles blanked by Blissfield in its Senior Little League tournament opener

NILES — The first day of the Michigan District 15 Little League Senior State Tournament is in the books after a full day at Thomas Memorial Stadium Thursday.

Melvindale, Midland NE, Macomb Township and Blissfield all came away with wins in the opening round and advance to Friday’s second round of competition.

Melvindale, the District 5 champion, defeated Saginaw South Township (District 14) 11-1 in the opening game of the day, while Blissfield (District 16) blanks the Niles All-Stars (District 15) 10-0 in the final game of the day.

Brock Dye had a double for Niles.

In between, Midland NE (District 1) defeated Southern (District 9) 6-4 in what was the most competitive contest of the opening round. Macomb Township (District 6) knocked off Ishpeming (District 11) 14-0.

Melvindale will face Midland at 3 p.m. Friday, while Macomb will face Blissfield at 6 p.m. Friday.

In the consolation bracket, Saginaw South will take on Southern at 9 a.m. Niles and Ishpeming, which traveled 11 hours to participate in the tournament, will take on host Niles at noon.

The tournament will continue on Saturday with games starting 9 a.m. The finals are scheduled for Sunday.