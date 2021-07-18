expand
Ad Spot

July 18, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: USAPL Midwest Performance Championship

By Emily Sobecki

Published 1:42 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021

NILES — The Midwest Performance Academy hosted the USAPL Midwest Performance Championship Saturday.

The team from the Midwest Performance Academy captures seven championships during the day-long event. It also had three runner-up finishes.

Paul Hess III and Elizabeth Michelakis set new Michigan state records, while Colin Hess, Hess III, Michelakis, and Kaydence Jacobs all earned national qualifying totals.

Midwest Performance Academy will host USA Powerlifting Michigan State Championships in Nov. 6-7.

More News

PHOTO GALLERY: USAPL Midwest Performance Championship

Niles All-Stars eliminated from Senior State Tournament

PHOTO GALLERY: Diamond Lake Triathlon

Ed’s Open Header Cruise returns Thursday following COVID hiatus

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Ed’s Open Header Cruise returns Thursday following COVID hiatus

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community voices support for Hidden Acres Safe Haven

Dowagiac

New-look Beckwith Park ready for action

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail for hitting mother

Dowagiac

The Beckwith Theatre Company, local award-winning playwright collaborate on first main stage production since Pandemic

Berrien County

Metropolitan area status stays in place for Niles-Benton Harbor, for further study

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township votes against Little Crooked Lake Aquatic Weed Control District despite petition

Buchanan

Zen Leaf expansion met with resistance by some Buchanan business leaders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Lions Club celebrates 75 years

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Niles Inn fire ‘suspicious in nature’

News

Firefighters fighting second blaze this year at Niles Inn

Dowagiac

New Sister Lakes business aims to offer inclusive, unique camping experience

Buchanan

Buchanan approves event to celebrate local Olympian

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: July 5-12

Berrien County

Michigan Works! awarded $2 million grant to train workers in southwest Michigan

Cass County

MSU 4-H and Corteva Agriscience announce pollinator project

Berrien County

Tri-County Head Start recognizes employees

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 7-12

News

South Bend director films movie inside Niles funeral home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council extends Elks Trail grant deadline

News

Niles City Council adopts master plan

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners discuss social district, DDA

Cassopolis

Reid Francis Memorial Invitational Race to take place July 24

Education

Edwardsburg hires new primary school principal