2021 Diamond Lake Triathlon results
CASSOPOLIS — The results from the 2021 Diamond Lake Triathlon have been completed.
There was a delay in the results due to a timing point at transition fail due to the wet conditions, according to 11TriMichiana.
Here are the results from Saturday:
RUNNING
Diamond Lake Triathlon
At Cassopolis
Men’s Overall Winner
Josh De Jong, Indianapolis 58:04.340
Women’s Overall Winner
Lori Bolt, St. Joseph 1:08:27.73
Men’s Top 3 Finishers
Josh De Jong, Indianapolis 58:04.340; James Bartlett, Osceola, Indiana 58:45.687; N/A 59:24.473
Women’s Top 3 Finishers
Lori Bolt, St. Joseph 1:08:27.73; Cheryl Patterson, New Castle, Indiana 1:12:20.91; Tamara Shuler, Constanatine 1:13:03.79
Age Division Winners
Female 10-14
Cassie Cunningham, Cassopolis 1:39:21
Male 15-19
Fritz Olthof, Lowell, Indiana 1:07:23
Female 15-19
Aubrey Velzen, Hudsonville 1:21:01
Male 20-24
Walker Hauschild, Athens, Ohio 1:01:04
Female 20-24
Natalia Schubkegel, Kalamazoo 1:43:14
Male 25-29
Joe Brinkman South Bend, Indiana 1:13:17
Female 25-29
Alicia Schmidtendorff, Three Rivers 1:18:47
Male 30-34
Kyle Affolder, Fishers, Indiana 1:09:13
Female 30-34
Kelly Chism, Manteno, Illinois 1:14:43
Male 35-39
Jayson Pestow, Bristol, Indiana 1:03:57
Female 35-39
Maribeth Yost, Chicago 1:13:57
Male 40-44
Christopher Fruehwirth, Granger, Indiana 1:00:05
Female 40-44
Emily Fruehwirth, Granger, Indiana 1:15:38
Male 45-49
Danny Balos, Niles 1:07:20
Female 45-49
Sarah Cira, Granger, Indiana 1:14:06
Male 50-54
D.J. Hanback, South Bend, Indiana 1:02:09
Female 50-54
Maureen Kennedy, Osceola, Indiana 1:17:03
Male 55-59
Mark Ziegert, Granger, Indiana 1:07:25
Female 55-59
Katy Cressy, Cassopolis 1:29:41
Male 60-64
Dan Skinner, Muskegon 1:10:57
Female 60-64
Lisa Smith, South Bend, Indiana 1:26:10
Male 65-69
Jay Campbell, South Haven 1:07:32
Male 70-74
Johan DeJong, Richmond, Indiana 1:22:19
Female 70-74
Joanne Miller, Western Springs, Illinois 1:57:13
Team Sprint
Team Geark 1:24:28
Team Gre 1:32:23
Team 3 Amigos 1:27:46