Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

EDWARDSBURG — As districts across southwest Michigan recently began announcing looser COVID-19 protocols for the coming school year, Edwardsburg Public Schools is following suit.

Wednesday, Superintendent Jim Knoll sent a letter to parents and community members addressing several frequently asked questions regarding the fall 2021 school year. In the letter, Knoll announced that face masks would be optional for both students and staff when the school year begins on Sept. 7.

Knoll also reported that the district would “return to pre-pandemic practices,” as students will not be cohorted or required to maintain social distance.

Knoll reported vaccinations would not be required for students and the district would no longer be quarantining individuals who have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

“Any quarantine restrictions will come from your local health department, which is dependent upon your residency,” Knoll said. “Edwardsburg Public School will no longer be quarantining exposed individuals.”

Though the district will not require quarantining for its students and staff, the district will continue to contract trace COVID-19 cases.

“Schools are required to report communicable diseases to their local health department,” Knoll said. “Positive COVID-19 cases will be reported to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. An exposure notification will be sent to parents of those students who have been exposed, similar to our procedures for other communicable diseases.”

At this time, Knoll said the district did plan to offer a virtual learning option for parents who did not want to send their students back to school in person.

“This will depend on grade level and enrollment numbers,” Knoll said. “We will communicate this decision early in August to give parents time to make alternative plans, if needed.”

In terms of athletics, Knoll said the district would follow COVID-19 rules and recommendations from the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

“We are looking forward to returning to a ‘normal’ school year,” Knoll said. “Thank you for helping us maintain a healthy environment for the students and staff of Edwardsburg Public Schools. Together, we remain #EddieStrong.”