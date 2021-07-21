Niles City Golf Tournament wraps up first weekend
NILES — The first of two weekends for the Niles City Golf Tournament is in the books.
The Youth Division, Senior Championships, Senior A and Women’s Championship flights were all decided this past weekend at Plym Park Golf Course.
Last Friday, Peyton Townsley and Cooper Townsley were the lone competitors in the Youth Division. Peyton Townsley shot 61 to win the 10U title, while Cooper Townsley shot 75 to win the 8U title.
The seniors and women’s competitors played 18 holes of golf on both Saturday and Sunday.
John Kessick won the Senior Championship Flight with a two-day total of 143. Rick Lewis finished three strokes back with a 146, while Curt McKenzie finished third with a 149.
Mike Riggins captured the Senior A Flight title with a score of 175.
He edged runner-up Mike Frucci by three strokes, as he finished with a 178. Charlie Stewart took third place with his score of 182.
There was a new champion in the Women’s Championship Flight, as Amanda Horter defeated Monica Schmidt by four strokes.
Horter had a two-day total of 176, while Schmidt shot 180. Candy Seals finished third with a 189.
The second — and final — weekend of the Niles City Golf Tournament begins Saturday at Plym Park as the Championship, A, B and C flight crowns will be awarded.
Dave Berger is the three-time Championship Flight titleholder, while Paul Krause is the defending champion in the A Flight. Dave Daniels is the defending champion in B Flight, and Jason Flewellen is the defending champion in C Flight.
Golfers can register for the tournament at Plym Park through Thursday. Anyone wishing to participate after Thursday will be charged an additional fee.
NILES CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
At Plym Park Golf Course
Youth Division
10U
Peyton Townsley 61
8U
Cooper Townsley 75
Senior Championship Flight
John Kessick 143
Rick Lewis 146
Curt McKenzie 149
Mike Martin 151
Dave Hiengardner 154
Russ Simonson 156
Ed McKeel 160
Will Townsley 164
Terry Churchill 165
John Sexton 169
Randy Mace 169
Senior A Flight
Mike Riggins 175
Mike Frucci 178
Charlie Stewart 182
Mick Kidwell 184
Paul Chimenty 186
Jeff Nash 193
John Speickine 199
Kenny Truesdale 207
Mark Schlutt 208
Women’s Championship Flight
Amanda Horter 176
Monica Schmidt 180
Candy Seals 189
M.J. Lorance 196
Kim Stout 202
Cathy Daniels 202
Diane Liska 204
Jamie Moody 212
Kim Peebles 235
Joanne Buesing 239
Jessica Henderson 335